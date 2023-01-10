KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Rep. Katie Porter Seeking Feinstein’s Senate Seat In 2024

January 10, 2023 11:33AM CST
Share
Rep. Katie Porter Seeking Feinstein’s Senate Seat In 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California says she’ll seek the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber.

Porter said Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter that “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington.”

Porter says that’s exactly why she’s announcing her candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Porter was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Feinstein is 89 years old and has faced questions about her age, her health and whether she’ll seek another term.

Feinstein has not announced whether she’ll seek reelection in 2024 but is widely expected to retire.

For the latest

Trending

1

Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
2

Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
3

Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
4

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
5

Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund