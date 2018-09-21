Remodeling of Kiwanis Park in northeastern Mason City completed (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — A three-year project to revitalize a northeastern Mason City park has been completed. The Kiwanis Park is now home to a new playground for kids of all ages, as well as updated landscaping and a new shelter.

Gary Lindgren of the River City Kiwanis Club says revitalizing the park was long overdue. “The Noon Kiwanis Club actually got this park going in the early 1960s, and nothing has really been done to it from a playground perspective or a shelter house perspective since then. So the two clubs got together and decided we needed to refurbish this, we need to enhance it and we need to build it to become a signature project for us so we continue to do it year after year after year.”

Lindgren says they raised money for the playground equipment valued at $80,000 and had a number of community businesses step up and help with the project. Lindgren also credits city staff for their effort in improving the park. “The city staff, if we were here, they were here. They were here in between us, pumping water out of this because it kept raining. But this has been a fantastic project. It took longer than we thought, but it’s going to keep ongoing so they can improve it. Plant some more trees, blacktop the pathway, and so forth. I think over the next two to three years this is going to be a nice destination park.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning, and Lindgren says a celebration will be held tomorrow as they invite the public to help celebrate the re-opening of the park. “We want the kids, we need the kids here to help play on that playground. From 11:00-3:00 tomorrow, we’ll have lunch in that middle timeframe. We’re going to serve hot dogs and chips and beverages, it’s all free. Bring the families, get them out here, we want to see kids out here enjoying this park.”

The park is located at the corner of 14th and North Carolina. You can hear more comments from Lindgren via the audio player below