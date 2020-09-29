“Remember My Name” domestic violence awareness event Friday to feature different twist
CLEAR LAKE —- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and an event that marks the start of the month in north-central Iowa will have a bit of a different twist this year due to the pandemic. The “Remember My Name” program sponsored by the North Iowa Domestic & Sexual Abuse Community Coalition honors the memory of Iowans who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence.
Mary Ingham of Crisis Intervention Services says the event will be broadcast on the North Iowa Domestic & Sexual Abuse Community Coalition’s Facebook page. “We are going to have a very small core group of people there, probably less than ten, that will be proceeding with the event. We will then have it on Facebook, so people can participate via Facebook Live.”
Ingham says they felt it was important to continue on with the event despite the COVID-19 situation. “We felt it was important to continue the event because it’s so important to surviving family members. They are going to participate a little bit differently this year. Hopefully next year we’ll return to the typical event.”
The coalition typically has a number of events throughout the month of October to raise awareness about domestic violence in the community, but Mike Colby of the Clear Lake Police Department say they are relying more on social media and word of mouth to get their message out. “I think it’s important that we continue with it because it gives a face to the victims that are not here anymore, it reminds us yearly as to why we need to perform our best and to have a critical eye on past practices, to get together with other members of the coalition to see how we can do things better for those victims going forward as well.”
325 Iowans have been killed in domestic violence related homicides since 1995.
The “Remember My Name” event will take place starting at noon on Friday on the North Iowa Domestic & Sexual Abuse Community Coalition’s Facebook page.