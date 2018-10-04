Remains of WWII soldier to be buried on Saturday in Thompson

THOMPSON — The remains of a Winnebago County native killed during World War II will be buried on Saturday in north-central Iowa.

The Iowa National Guard says Army Private Donald Brown was a member of Company A, 745th Tank Battalion, fighting in support of the 1st Infantry Division in the European Theater. He was killed when his M4 Sherman tank was destroyed by enemy fire on July 28th 1944 near Cambernon France.

Brown’s body could not be immediately recovered, and when investigators started to search for remains of US servicemen after the end of World War II, they located a tank belonging to Brown’s battalion in July 1947, but they could not positively identify the remains inside the tank as Brown.

After being interred at the Normandy American Cemetery in France, Brown’s family recently requested a DNA test to be performed, with Brown’s remains being identified this past June.

A burial service will be held at the Thompson Cemetery on Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock. The public is invited to attend.