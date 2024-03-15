KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Remains of Dubuque soldier missing since World War Two identified

March 15, 2024 11:54AM CDT
PFC Raymond Schlamp. (photo provided by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency )

DUBUQUE — The remains of an eastern Iowa man who went missing during a World War Two battle in France have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently updated the identification of Army Private First Class Raymond Schlamp of Dubuque. Army reports say Schlamp was 28 when he was hit by German machine gun fire as his infantry unit was retreating across a river near Dornot, France in 1944.

Schlamp was left behind and later could not be found. Remains were recovered from the area in 1947 and buried in a French cemetery.

DNA and other techniques were used to identify his remains in March of 2022.

