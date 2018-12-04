Remains identified of north-central Iowa sailor killed at Pearl Harbor
By KGLO News
Dec 4, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
In this May 24, 1943 file photo, the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma is lifted out of the water at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP)

CORWITH, Iowa (AP) — The remains of a north-central Iowa sailor killed at Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of 48-year-old Navy Reserve Musician 1st Class Henri Mason were accounted for on March 26. He was from the Hancock County community of Corwith.

Mason was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was struck by several Japanese torpedoes during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. He was among 429 crewmen killed.

Mason’s remains had been interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu until being exhumed and identified.

