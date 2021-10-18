Remains identified as those of Iowa boy missing since May
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson, who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa, days before his 11th birthday, is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that remains found in September are those of a boy who disappeared in May.
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Friday night the remains were those of Xavior Harrelson, of Montezuma. The sheriff said the boy’s cause of death would not be immediately released.
Mitch Mortvedt, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said Xavior’s death was being investigated as suspicious. Xavior went missing from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday.
The remains were discovered in September by a farmer working in a field near where Xavior lived.