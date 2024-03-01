KGLO News KGLO News Logo

‘Religious Freedom’ bill wins final legislative approval, heads to governor

March 1, 2024 11:37AM CST
Share
‘Religious Freedom’ bill wins final legislative approval, heads to governor
(Radio Iowa photo)

DES MOINES — Iowa House Republicans passed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act last night and sent the bill to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk.

The bill says state and local regulations can’t restrict people from acting in accordance with their religion unless the government has a compelling interest.

Representative Timi Brown-Powers, a Democrat from Waterloo, says this could allow discrimination against LGBTQ Iowans and others in services like health care.

“What would Jesus do? Not this,” Brown-Powers says. “This bill weaponizes religious belief to justify discrimination.”

Republican Representative Charley Thomson of Charles City says the bill would protect religious freedom in a narrow way. He says it would -not- permit the examples of discrimination being listed by Democrats.

“It doesn’t mean that a religious claimant is going to win,” Thomson says. “It just means that they’re going to get a hearing and a balancing test.”

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement last night indicating she -will- sign the bill into law.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter