Regional Medical Coordination Centers getting established throughout state, including in Mason City
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds says the six Regional Medical Coordination Centers are getting set up across the state, including one at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Mason City to help local health officials deal with the pandemic. Five to six people will be located at each center to help provide a region-wide assessment of the pandemic situation.
Reynolds went over the current situation in Region 2, that covers north-central Iowa during her news conference today. “They have two COVID-19 patients that were hospitalized yesterday. No new patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. One patient was being cared for in an ICU and one was on a ventilator. During that same time frame, there were 231 inpatient beds available, 11 ICU beds, and 26 ventilators available in Region 2 hospitals.”
Reynolds says if there’s an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, the coordination centers will help local officials with things like equipment and other hospital care. “Just as we saw yesterday, patient volume is manageable and resources are in good supply at this time. You may notice that the number of beds and ventilators is significantly less in Region 2 compared to the other RMCC regions. North-central Iowa has a much smaller population, the hospitals in those counties are smaller, and they have fewer resources than hospitals in more of our urban areas of the state. If a facility in Region 2 experiences an increase in COVID-19 patients and needs medical equipment, the RMCC will facilitate getting it to them.”
Reynolds says the centers can also help if hospitals locally cannot provide the level of care a patient needs. “If a patient in Region 2 needs a higher level of care than what’s available locally, they can be transported to another hospital either in the same region or elsewhere in the state. This is the purpose of establishing the RMCC model now so we are ready to respond to any situation that may unfold.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health says of the 97 new COVID-19 positive tests in today’s report, only one is in north-central Iowa — the case of a 41-60 year old that Worth County officials reported Tuesday afternoon. There have now been 1145 positive cases of COVID-19, while 12,821 tests have come up negative. One additional death was reported, an elderly adult in Linn County.