Region 2 Transit up and running serving Clear Lake, Hancock County
CLEAR LAKE — The Region 2 Transit System is settling into their new office to serve Clear Lake and Hancock County.
OneVision earlier this year decided to end their contract with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments to provide transit services in those areas due to financial and insurance-related issues. Region 2 announced days before OneVision’s contract ended on June 30th that they would take over the service starting on July 1st.
Region 2 transit administrator Kevin Kramer says their dispatch center will be located in the Pritchard Innovation Center at 1 Teamquest Way on Clear Lake’s southeast side. “The 20th of June, we signed the lease with the Pritchard Corporation. We’re located in Suite 2 at 1 Teamquest Way. The space we were occupying was conference rooms and one office, and they started renovations right away so we could have it ready by last Friday.”
Kramer says they will have a new phone number for people to use, but the former number will still be in use for now. “We have a new phone number by the way, it’s 641-357-7050. That will be the advertised number. CL Tel owned those previous numbers, so they are able to call forward those into our lines, so if people didn’t get the news that we have a new number and they call the old number not knowing the difference, it’s going to ring in there anyhow. That’s a temporary situation, but we’re going to let that run for a while until people get acclimated to the new number.”
Kramer says despite a new number, things will remain the same with the new service once they get fully up and running. “The fares remain the same, the hours remain the same. The tickets that are sold at City Hall, we produce those anyhow, so we still redeem them. Nobody has to worry about getting refunds or re-issuing tickets or anything, they won’t even notice the difference. Once we get fully staffed, we’re short right now, but we have enough to operate, but there’s going to be some slight service delays, especially peak hours which is the first two hours in the morning and last two hours in the afternoon, that’s when most of those people are going to and from work. We’re a little short yet, but we’re working on it.”
The service is open to the general public and is available for commuters, shoppers, students, seniors, persons with disabilities and travelers of all types.
For more information on the Region 2 Transit System, head to the website R2BUS.org.
Kramer made his comments earlier this week during the meeting of the Clear Lake City Council.