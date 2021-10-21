Redistricting Plan 2 released — click on this story to see the new maps for north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — North-central Iowa would be split into two different US House districts under the second redistricting plan released this morning by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
The northeastern-based District 2 would include Cerro Gordo, Worth, Mitchell, Floyd and Butler counties in our immediate listening area as well as the cities of Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Dubuque.
The northwestern-based District 4 would include Franklin, Wright, Hancock, and Winnebago counties in our immediate listening area and also include cities such as Fort Dodge, Algona, Ames, Marshalltown, Sioux City and Council Bluffs.
Looking at area legislative districts (click on district links to see a detailed map):
== House District 59 would include Mason City, the eastern half of rural Cerro Gordo County including Rockwell and Dougherty, as well as Swaledale and the Pleasant Valley and Mount Vernon townships. House District 60 would include Clear Lake and the rest of Cerro Gordo County, all of Worth and Mitchell counties, and the Nora Springs and Rockford areas in northeastern Floyd County. The two districts combined would make Senate District 30.
== House District 58 includes the rest of Floyd County including Charles City, all of Chickasaw County, and the eastern portions of Bremer County. House District 57 would include all of Butler County as well as the western portions of Bremer County that include Waverly and Plainfield. The two districts would make up Senate District 29.
== House District 56 includes all of Hancock and Humboldt counties as well as the northwestern two-thirds of Wright County. House District 55 includes all of Franklin and Hamilton counties, the southeastern third of Wright County, and the Roland and Story City areas in far northwestern Story County. The two districts would make up Senate District 28.
== House District 9 includes all of Winnebago and Emmet counties as well as the northeastern two thirds of Kossuth County, including Algona. That district combines with House District 10, which includes the rest of Kossuth County, all of Palo Alto and Dickinson counties and northern Clay County, not including Spencer, to create Senate District 5.
=== Plan two for reconfiguring Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts has been delivered and, if approved by the legislature next week, it could pit two incumbent members of the U.S. House against one another.
Congresswomen Cindy Axne, a Democrat, lives in West Des Moines. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller Meeks, a Republican, lives in Ottumwa. Both of their homes are in the proposed third congressional district. That sets up a potential incumbent-versus-incumbent race for reelection in 2022 if neither moves.
Axne has said she’s also considering a run for governor rather than pursuing a third term in the U.S. House.
The legislature will convene in a special session next Thursday to vote on the second plan for redistricting. This process happens after every Census, to redraw the boundaries for Iowa’s congressional districts as well as the 150 state legislative districts to reflect population changes.
If Plan two for redistricting is approved, none of Iowa’s four members of the U.S. House live in the new first congressional district.
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion lives in the proposed second district. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull, a Republican, lives in the proposed fourth congressional district.