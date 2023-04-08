Red Flag Warning until 8:00 PM this evening for Wright, Hancock and Kossuth counties.

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR WEST CENTRAL INTO NORTH CENTRAL IOWA…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Portions of west central into north central Iowa including Wright, Hancock and Kossuth counties of our listening area.

* WIND…South at 10 to 20 mph with gusts in excess of 25 mph at times.

* HUMIDITY…Dropping to 20 to 25 percent by the afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.