RED FLAG WARNING until 6:00 PM this evening for Kossuth and Winnebago counties.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH FIRE CONCERNS FOR WINNEBAGO AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected area…Portions of northwest Iowa
* WIND…20 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Falling below 25 percent at times.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.