RED FLAG WARNING until 6:00 PM this evening for Kossuth and Winnebago counties.

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH FIRE CONCERNS FOR WINNEBAGO AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected area…Portions of northwest Iowa

* WIND…20 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Falling below 25 percent at times.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.