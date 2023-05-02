⚠ RED FLAG WARNING in effect until 8:00 PM this evening for extreme fire conditions

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CENTRAL IOWA…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…North central Iowa.

* WIND…Northwest wind at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Falling to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.