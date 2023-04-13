⚠ RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday

…Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening…

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA…Portions of Central and Northern Iowa

* WIND…Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40

mph.

* HUMIDITY…Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.