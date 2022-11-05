RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA.

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA…South central, west central, and most of central Minnesota along and south of I-94.

* WIND…West 25 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…18 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.