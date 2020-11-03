Recorder’s race is only contested election for Cerro Gordo County — click here to see today’s county-level elections
MASON CITY — There’s only one contested race in Cerro Gordo County on the ballot with the County Recorder position open. Democrat AnnMarie Legler of Mason City has worked for Cerro Gordo County for 13 years, the last eight in the Recorder’s office. She faces Republican Larry Wentz, who currently serves as a Rockwell city councilman. The winner will fill the remaining two years of the term vacated by Colleen Pearce, who retired on June 30th after more than 30 years as the County Recorder. The other Cerro Gordo County positions on the ballot have the incumbents uncontested on the ballot with Sheriff Kevin Pals, Auditor Adam Wedmore and Supervisors Tim Latham and Chris Watts.
Worth
= Auditor — Jacki Backhaus (R)
= Sheriff — Dan Fank (R)
= Supervisor District 2 — Gary Hanson (R)
Winnebago
= Supervisor District 2 — Susan Smith (R), Steven Peterson (D), Dan Kirschbaum, Gary Nelson
= Sheriff — Steven Hepperly (D), Michael Droessler (R)
= Auditor — Karla Weiss (R)
Mitchell
= Supervisor District 1 — Todd Frein (D), Dave Stauffer (I)
= Supervisor District 2 — James Wheery (R), Al Winters (I)
= Supervisor District 3 — Steven Smolik (R)
= Supervisor District 4 — Bruce Biederman (D), Michael Mayer (R), Keith Pitzen (I), Stan Walk (I)
= Supervisor District 5 — Mark Hendrickson (R), Tony Wynohrad (I), Gary Fossey (I)
= Auditor — Rachel Foster (R)
= Sheriff — Gregory Beaver (R)
Floyd
= Supervisor — Linda Tjaden (R)
= Sheriff — Jeffrey Crooks
= Auditor — Gloria Carr
Butler
= Supervisor District 1 — Teresa Negen (D), Greg Barnett (R)
= Auditor — Lizbeth Williams (D), Leslie Green (R)
= Sheriff — Jason Johnson (R)
Franklin
= Supervisor District 3 — Chris Vannes (R), Corey Eberling (I)
= Sheriff — Aaron Dodd (R)
= Auditor — Katy Flint (R)
Wright
= Supervisor District 1 — Rick Rasmussen (R), Jason Wessels (D)
= Supervisor District 3 — Karl Helgevold (R), Mike Boyd (D)
= Auditor — Betty Ellis (R)
= Sheriff — Jason Schulttenhofer (R)
Hancock
= Supervisor at-large — Jerry Tlach (R), Donny Schleusner (I)