Record high number of single-day cases of COVID-19 in Iowa recorded
DES MOINES — A record number of single-day cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Iowa, hundreds more than the previous high set in April.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, Iowa recorded 1521 confirmed cases, surpassing the April 25th total of 1284. During that period there were 18 more deaths for a total now of 1079. The state now has had 59,368 positive cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
492 more people have recovered in the same 24-hour period for a total of 45,362.
In our listening area, 23 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period for a total now of 2446.
There are 460 active cases, 10 more than what was reported at 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning. Cerro Gordo County has 161 active cases, there’s 73 in Winnebago, 65 in Wright, 38 in Kossuth, 31 in Butler, 22 in Floyd, 20 in Franklin, 18 in Worth, 17 in Mitchell and 15 in Hancock.
No new deaths were reported in our listening area. 13 more people in our area have recovered for a total of 1936.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|729
|1
|Butler
|173
|4
|Floyd
|191
|3
|Franklin
|280
|4
|Hancock
|141
|2
|Kossuth
|115
|1
|Mitchell
|93
|1
|Winnebago
|152
|6
|Worth
|76
|
|Wright
|496
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2446
|23
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|161
|Butler
|31
|Floyd
|22
|Franklin
|20
|Hancock
|15
|Kossuth
|38
|Mitchell
|17
|Winnebago
|73
|Worth
|18
|Wright
|65
|
|
|Area Total
|460
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|16
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|6
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|50
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|548
|5
|Butler
|140
|4
|Floyd
|166
|
|Franklin
|244
|3
|Hancock
|124
|
|Kossuth
|77
|1
|Mitchell
|76
|
|Winnebago
|73
|
|Worth
|58
|
|Wright
|430
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1936
|13