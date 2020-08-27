      Breaking News
Iowa Governor closes bars after spike in cases among college-aged students

Record high number of single-day cases of COVID-19 in Iowa recorded

Aug 27, 2020 @ 12:54pm

DES MOINES — A record number of single-day cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state of Iowa, hundreds more than the previous high set in April.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, Iowa recorded 1521 confirmed cases, surpassing the April 25th total of 1284. During that period there were 18 more deaths for a total now of 1079. The state now has had 59,368 positive cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

492 more people have recovered in the same 24-hour period for a total of 45,362.

In our listening area, 23 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period for a total now of 2446.

There are 460 active cases, 10 more than what was reported at 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning. Cerro Gordo County has 161 active cases, there’s 73 in Winnebago, 65 in Wright, 38 in Kossuth, 31 in Butler, 22 in Floyd, 20 in Franklin, 18 in Worth, 17 in Mitchell and 15 in Hancock.

No new deaths were reported in our listening area. 13 more people in our area have recovered for a total of 1936. 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 729 1
Butler 173 4
Floyd 191 3
Franklin 280 4
Hancock 141 2
Kossuth 115 1
Mitchell 93 1
Winnebago 152 6
Worth 76
Wright 496 1
Area Total 2446 23

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 161
Butler 31
Floyd 22
Franklin 20
Hancock 15
Kossuth 38
Mitchell 17
Winnebago 73
Worth 18
Wright 65
Area Total 460

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 16
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 6
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 50

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 548 5
Butler 140 4
Floyd 166
Franklin 244 3
Hancock 124
Kossuth 77 1
Mitchell 76
Winnebago 73
Worth 58
Wright 430
Area Total 1936 13
