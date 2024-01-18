KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Reba McEntire, Post Malone And Andra Day To Sing During Super Bowl Pregame

January 18, 2024 12:08PM CST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Reba McEntire will grace next month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Usher.

Andra Day will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pregame performances that will air on CBS.

Actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American sign language.

Emmy winner Adam Blackstone will produce and arrange the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

