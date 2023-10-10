REAP regional assembly to be held in Mason City on Wednesday

MASON CITY — A Resource Enhancement and Protection program regional assembly will be held in Mason City on Wednesday afternoon.

Established in 1989, the REAP program has funded nearly $389 million for city, county and state park projects that have included water quality improvements, habitat protection, roadside prairies, historical development and conservation education.

REAP assemblies are held across the state every two years and are a great opportunity for local citizens to learn more about the program, work with like-minded citizens who are also interested in natural resource work, and share ideas on how REAP can work better for the county or community.

After this fall’s assemblies, elected delegates from each region will attend the statewide REAP Congress in January in Des Moines, where regional priorities will be voted on by the entire REAP Congress and sent to the governor and legislature.

The regional REAP assembly will be held at Lime Creek Nature Center on Wednesday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Check out www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/REAP/Projects-by-County to discover REAP projects close to where you live.

Learn more at: www.iowadnr.gov/reap