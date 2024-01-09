Ray Epps, Target Of Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theories, Gets A Year Of Probation For Capitol Riot Role

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who was targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories about the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to a year of probation for his role in it and says he never should’ve believed the lies about a stolen election.

Ray Epps appeared by video Tuesday and wasn’t in the Washington courtroom when a judge sentenced him.

Epps’ sentencing occurred in the building where Donald Trump was attending an appeals court hearing.

Right-wing media outlets amplified conspiracy theories Epps was an undercover government agent who helped incite the Capitol attack to entrap Trump supporters.

Prosecutors have supported Epps’ denials he was an FBI operative.

The former Arizona resident pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor related to the insurrection.