RAW AUDIO — April 6, 2020 — Clear Lake mayor Crabb addresses community response to COVID-19 crisis
Clear Lake’s mayor Nelson Crabb gave a passionate speech at tonight’s City Council meeting about the community’s response to the COVID-19 situation.
Clear Lake’s city administrator Scott Flory also updated the city meeting adjustments due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, which you can read below.
Click on the audio player below to listen to comments from both Crabb and Flory from the end of Monday night’s meeting.
NOTICE – EFFECTIVE APRIL 7, 2020
IN-PERSON Meeting Adjustments due to COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration
This notice follows the declaration of a state of emergency by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other guidance issued by the Iowa Public Information Board and Center for Disease Control (“CDC”), stemming for the COVID-19 pandemic. Fully acknowledging the import of the action taken by the Governor and, further, recognizing it is prudent to follow the best practices recommended by the CDC; we also remain cognizant that the business of local government must continue. Thus, for the remainder of the declared emergency, the City of Clear Lake will adhere to the following local procedural adjustments for “In-person” City Council meetings:
1. The regular meeting schedule (the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:00 PM) shall remain in place.
2. The meeting agendas will be confined to items which, in determination of the City Administrator, are essential or necessary for current operations and services.
3. All staff members and those reporting for outside agencies/organizations are excused from “in-person” meeting attendance, but may be requested to provide reports telephonically during the meetings.
4. City Council meeting shall remain open to public attendance; however, each attendee will be expected to comply with current, generally-accepted, best practices issued by the CDC, which include: (a) “Social-distancing” of approximately 6 feet; (b) refraining from handshaking and other direct contact; (c) coughing or sneezing into one’s elbow; and (d) hand washing and other general hygiene practices.
5. Because in-person attendance will be limited to no more than 10 persons (including staff and elected officials), public hearing comments related to agenda items may be e-mailed to: clclerk@cltel.net for distribution to council members before the start of the Council meeting. During a public hearing, the Council will allow in-person comments in the Council Chambers one person at a time only, subject to the in-person attendance restrictions of no more than 10 persons in the Chambers at one time.
6. Council meetings are open to the public by way of live streaming of the meetings at: (INSERT HERE) . Additionally, consistent with the City’s general policy during this health crisis, the public will not have access to the City Administrative office building for purposes of attending the Council meetings in-person more than 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting.
7. In-person attendance at Council meetings shall be on a need basis, with priority given to: Mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem, two City Council members, City Clerk, City Attorney, and City Administrator. Two City Council members shall participate electronically, in order to provide an opportunity for limited public in-person attendance.
8. The portions of the meetings ordinarily set aside for “public or citizen forum“ will be suspended to expedite the meetings.
Prepared by:
Scott L. Flory
City Administrator
APPROVED BY THE CLEAR LAKE CITY COUNCIL APRIL 6TH, 2020.