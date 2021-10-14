      Weather Alert

Rate of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa slightly down in the past week, four new deaths recorded in our area

Oct 14, 2021 @ 5:06am

MASON CITY — The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is down in north-central Iowa very slightly while four more COVID-related deaths have been reported in our listening area.

According to new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 507 new COVID cases were reported in the nine-county listening area that includes Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties. That’s down compared to 597 for the week before. In Cerro Gordo County, 142 new cases were reported, compared to 183 new cases the week before.

Of the four new deaths, two were reported in Franklin County, with single deaths reported in Floyd and Wright counties. That brings the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 382.

45 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region, the same as last Wednesday, but that number had been at least 50 as of Tuesday. Of those 45, 10 are in an intensive care unit, 10 were vaccinated for COVID while 35 of those patients were not.

The nine-county listening area’s positivity rate is at 9%, compared to 9.3% last week, while the 14-day rate is at 9.2%, down from 9.8% a week ago. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 106 89 17
Butler 37 31 6
Floyd 44 34 10 1
Franklin 28 25 3 2
Hancock 39 31 8
Mitchell 43 40 3
Winnebago 32 26 6
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 45 37 8 1
Area Total 382 320 62 4
Last week total 378 316 62 10

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 7383 142
Butler 2142 32
Floyd 2379 65
Franklin 1777 36
Hancock 1971 40
Mitchell 1753 48
Winnebago 1998 36
Worth 1143 44
Wright 2502 64
Area Total 23048 507
Last week total 22541 597

 

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 8.1 8.4 9.3 8.9
Butler 5 6 7.4 7.4
Floyd 11.2 10 8.2 10.1
Franklin 11.4 12.9 13.5 10.7
Hancock 9.2 8.4 8.6 9.9
Mitchell 10.1 8.8 6.8 9.5
Winnebago 6.3 9.1 10.3 10.4
Worth 9.9 9.9 10.4 12.4
Wright 13.9 13.1 11.6 12
Area Total 9 9.2 9.3 9.8

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 45 45
ICU 10 9
Vaccinated 10 14
Non-Vaccinated 35 31
