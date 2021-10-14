Rate of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa slightly down in the past week, four new deaths recorded in our area
MASON CITY — The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is down in north-central Iowa very slightly while four more COVID-related deaths have been reported in our listening area.
According to new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 507 new COVID cases were reported in the nine-county listening area that includes Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties. That’s down compared to 597 for the week before. In Cerro Gordo County, 142 new cases were reported, compared to 183 new cases the week before.
Of the four new deaths, two were reported in Franklin County, with single deaths reported in Floyd and Wright counties. That brings the area’s death total since the start of the pandemic to 382.
45 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region, the same as last Wednesday, but that number had been at least 50 as of Tuesday. Of those 45, 10 are in an intensive care unit, 10 were vaccinated for COVID while 35 of those patients were not.
The nine-county listening area’s positivity rate is at 9%, compared to 9.3% last week, while the 14-day rate is at 9.2%, down from 9.8% a week ago.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|106
|89
|17
|
|Butler
|37
|31
|6
|
|Floyd
|44
|34
|10
|1
|Franklin
|28
|25
|3
|2
|Hancock
|39
|31
|8
|
|Mitchell
|43
|40
|3
|
|Winnebago
|32
|26
|6
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|45
|37
|8
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|382
|320
|62
|4
|Last week total
|378
|316
|62
|10
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|7383
|142
|Butler
|2142
|32
|Floyd
|2379
|65
|Franklin
|1777
|36
|Hancock
|1971
|40
|Mitchell
|1753
|48
|Winnebago
|1998
|36
|Worth
|1143
|44
|Wright
|2502
|64
|
|
|
|Area Total
|23048
|507
|Last week total
|22541
|597
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|8.1
|8.4
|
|9.3
|8.9
|Butler
|5
|6
|
|7.4
|7.4
|Floyd
|11.2
|10
|
|8.2
|10.1
|Franklin
|11.4
|12.9
|
|13.5
|10.7
|Hancock
|9.2
|8.4
|
|8.6
|9.9
|Mitchell
|10.1
|8.8
|
|6.8
|9.5
|Winnebago
|6.3
|9.1
|
|10.3
|10.4
|Worth
|9.9
|9.9
|
|10.4
|12.4
|Wright
|13.9
|13.1
|
|11.6
|12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9
|9.2
|
|9.3
|9.8
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|45
|45
|ICU
|10
|9
|Vaccinated
|10
|14
|Non-Vaccinated
|35
|31