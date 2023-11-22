Rank And File Jehovah’s Witnesses Say Goodbye To Tracking Proselytizing Hours

(Associated Press) – Jehovah’s Witnesses are well-known for proselytizing door-to-door and handing out their literature.

Since 1920, their adherents have been required to report to their congregation’s leaders how many hours they put into such ministry.

In a historic shift, that practice ended this month for rank-and-file adherents.

Samuel Herd, a member of the denomination’s Governing Body, announced the policy change to applause at the October annual meeting of the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania, a legal entity of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Hourly reports once were a key metric for a congregation’s spiritual vitality and a factor in deciding who rose to leadership.

Former adherents tell of pressure to meet these quotas and guilt when they didn’t.