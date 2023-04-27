KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Rake teen plans to plead guilty in sexual abuse case

April 27, 2023 11:44AM CDT
RAKE — A plea change hearing has been set for a Rake teen accused of continued sexual abuse of a minor in Winnebago County.

Authorities were notified in late November by the mother of a 10-year-old girl who had told her that 18-year-old Kody Roth had allegedly inappropriately touched her several times over the course of two years at her home in Rake while Roth’s mother was babysitting her. Authorities say the child later confirmed that to authorities during an interview.

Investigators say Roth later admitted during an interview that he had inappropriately touched the juvenile seven times over a six-month time frame. He said he could not recall dates of the incidents but estimated he was 15 years old. Roth was 18 years old as of November 15th of this past year.

Authorities charged Roth with seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse, each charge a Class B felony that carries a maximum 25-year prison sentence.

Roth’s trial was scheduled to start on May 10th, but court records show a plea change hearing has now been set for May 23rd in Winnebago County District Court. 

