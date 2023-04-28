KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Railroads warned about the problems long trains can cause; six states including Iowa have proposed train length limits

April 28, 2023 10:50AM CDT
Share
Railroads warned about the problems long trains can cause; six states including Iowa have proposed train length limits
FILE – Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled on one another after derailing at a train crossing near Springfield, Ohio, on March 4, 2023. Federal regulators are warning railroads Thursday, April 27, that the long trains they favor can cause all kinds of problems and contribute to derailments, so they want the railroads to ensure their training and operating procedures account for that. (Bill Lackey/Springfield-News Sun via AP, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators are warning railroads that the long trains they favor can cause all kinds of problems and contribute to derailments, so they want the railroads to ensure their training and operating procedures account for that.

The Federal Railroad Administration stopped short of recommending in a safety advisory issued Thursday that railroads should limit the size of their trains, but they suggested a number of precautions including making sure engineers know how to handle monster trains that might stretch longer than two miles. 

Regulators also said railroads need to make sure that locomotives don’t lose communication with devices at the end of a train that can help trigger the brakes in an emergency.

The derailments mentioned as examples of the problems that can accompany long trains included the derailment of a Union Pacific train in Rockwell here in north-central Iowa in March 2022 that involved 35 cars that were carrying grain and corn.  In each of those cases, the way cars in different parts of the train pulled and pushed against each other contributed to the derailments.

The states proposing limits on train size this year include Iowa, Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada and Washington.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plymouth woman changes mind, will be tried for child endangerment resulting in death
2

BREAKING --- Kirk Apartments in downtown Mason City severely damaged by fire --- updated with audio from Fire Chief Erik Bullinger
3

Mason City woman faces meth dealing charges
4

Mason City Fire Department releases statement about Kirk Apartments Fire
5

Reynolds wants Iowans to see her ‘front and center’ in abortion fight