Raiders Turn To Antonio Pierce As Next Head Coach

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to hire Antonio Pierce to be their next coach and the two sides are finalizing the deal, a person familiar with the decision told the AP.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made the announcement.

Pierce took over as Las Vegas’ interim coach on Halloween night after Josh McDaniels was fired.

The Raiders went 5-4 under his watch and the team was 8-9 overall.