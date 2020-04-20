RAGBRAI will not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
DES MOINES — The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, commonly known as RAGBRAI, will not happen this summer.
A statement issued on the RAGBRAI website by organizers this morning states after deep collaboration with the eight overnight town executive committees as well as government and public health officials, they made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s RAGBRAI event to next year. The statement says the safety of the riders has always been the most important focus for the RAGBRAI team and they feel the decision to postpone the event was in everyone’s best interest. Organizers say the route scheduled for this year will remain the same for 2021 since the towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resources into planning.
Riders who have registered for the event do have refund options available.