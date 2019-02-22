UPDATE — This event postponed to March 2 — Ragan, Steckman to hold listening post Saturday
By KGLO News
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 11:02 AM

UPDATE — This event has been postponed to March 2nd due to the weather forecast

MASON CITY — Mason City’s two representatives in the Iowa Legislature are scheduled to hold a listening post tomorrow.

State Senator Amanda Ragan and State Representative Sharon Steckman will hold the listening post at the Mason City Public Library from 10:00-11:30 tomorrow morning. The event is free and open to the public.

The legislators will provide an update on the 2019 legislative session, and constituents will have the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns and ideas on issues under consideration at the Statehouse.

