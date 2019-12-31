Ragan, Steckman to hold legislative preview this weekend
MASON CITY — With the 2020 legislative session right around the corner, Mason City’s two representatives at the statehouse will be holding a town hall meeting this weekend to talk about the upcoming session.
State Senator Amanda Ragan and State Representative Sharon Steckman will hold the legislative preview on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 at the Mason City Public Library.
Ragan and Steckman say they’ll discuss north-central Iowa priorities for the 2020 session, with constituents having the opportunity to ask questions, as well as share concerns and ideas.
The event is free and all are welcome to attend.