Ragan, Steckman to hold legislative listening post on Saturday

Mar 11, 2022 @ 11:55am

MASON CITY — Mason City’s two state legislators will be holding a listening post this weekend.

State Senator Amanda Ragan and Representative Sharon Steckman will host the legislative listening post on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 AM in the Mason City Room of the Public Library at 225 2nd Southeast.

The legislators will provide an update on the session which is ongoing in Des Moines, and constituents will have the opportunity to ask questions as well as share concerns and ideas on issues under consideration at the Statehouse.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

