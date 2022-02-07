Ragan announces she will not run for another term in the Iowa Senate
MASON CITY — Mason City State Senator Amanda Ragan has announced she will not seek re-election.
Ragan made the announcement earlier today, saying she wants to thank the people of north-central Iowa for giving her the opportunity to represent them in the Iowa Senate. Ragan says one of the joys of her service in the Senate was working to help her constituents. She says there are times when the forest of government bureaucracy can be quite dense and she was always grateful when she would help people find the correct answers or contacts.
With redistricting, Ragan faced a potential battle for the new Senate District 30, which covers all of Cerro Gordo, Worth, and Mitchell counties and the extreme northwest corner of Floyd County, with Republican incumbent Waylon Brown of Osage, whose current district includes Worth, Mitchell and Floyd counties as well as the far eastern townships of Cerro Gordo County outside of Mason City.