R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Jun 29, 2022 @ 2:19pm

NEW YORK (AP) – R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse.

The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn.

The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55.

He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

