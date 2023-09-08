KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Queen Elizabeth II Remembered A Year After Her Death

September 8, 2023 5:34PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom has marked the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III with gun salutes and tolling bells.

Charles remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.

The monarch and Queen Camilla observed the anniversary at the family estate in Scotland on Friday.

They attended a service of remembrance at a small church near where the late queen worshiped.

Charles also released a previously unpublished photograph of the queen.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, attended a commemorative service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales, while Prince Harry visited St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the queen’s final resting place.

For the latest

Trending

1

Forest City man faces felony meth dealing charges
2

KRIB, Clear Lake Community School District launch "Lions TV", free video streaming of sports & activities
3

Mason City drug dealer headed back to federal prison
4

Mason City man charged with sexually abusing victim suffering mental defect
5

Mason City man arrested on arson charge after apartment building fire