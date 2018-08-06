Pyrotechnics Guild International convention underway in Mason City

MASON CITY — The Pyrotechnics Guild International opened their annual convention over the weekend in Mason City at the North Iowa Events Center. It’s the fourth time Mason City is hosting the convention, holding it previously in 2005, 2009 and 2014. PGI President Paul Smith says Mason City has been a great host of the convention in the past and that’s why the organization is back again this year.

Smith says the whole week deals with people who are interested in making and displaying pyrotechnics.

Smith says it’s not just about shooting off the fireworks, it’s about educating members about making

Smith says learning more about the chemistry of the fireworks has changed how displays are done through the years.

Last night’s public display at the North Iowa Events Center was postponed to tonight due to the weather. Public displays are also scheduled for Tuesday and Friday night. For ticket information, head to visitmasoncityiowa.com