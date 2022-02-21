      Weather Alert

Putin Tells World Parts Of Ukraine Are Independent

Feb 21, 2022 @ 1:00pm

(Moscow) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says parts of Eastern Ukraine belong to “ancient” Russia. The U.S. fears this announcement could be the signaling of an invasion. Putin added these areas of Ukraine are now “independent.” The parts of eastern Ukraine Putin is referring to are currently controlled by Russian separatists. Reports say European leaders are scrambling to come up with a unified response at this time. There are nearly 200-thousand Russian troops ready to invade Ukraine at any moment.

