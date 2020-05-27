Puckerbrush Days in Forest City cancelled
FOREST CITY — The Forest City Chamber of Commerce has announced that the city’s annual Puckerbrush Days has been cancelled.
The Chamber in a written statement says they made the decision in response to the challenges presented by COVID-19, with the safety of their members, businesses and community being the top priority. The statement says they realize the social and economic impact that canceling the event will have on Forest City, so the decision was not made lightly.
The Chamber of Commerce thanked the community and local businesses for their continued support during the challenging times, and their committee will meet soon to discuss plans for the event in 2021.
Puckerbrush Days was scheduled to be held on July 10th and 11th.