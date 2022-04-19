Public information meeting Wednesday evening to discuss potential for railroad overpass or underpass in southeastern Mason City
MASON CITY — The City of Mason City will be hosting a public information meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the feasibility of a railroad grade separation either at South Illinois or South Kentucky Avenue.
City Engineer Mark Rahm says an engineering consultant from WHKS will present general information regarding a study of an overpass or underpass at each of those locations. Following the presentation, city staff and WHKS staff will be available to answer questions.
That meeting will take place from 5:30-7:00 PM in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.