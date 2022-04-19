      Weather Alert

Public information meeting Wednesday evening to discuss potential for railroad overpass or underpass in southeastern Mason City

Apr 19, 2022 @ 5:08am

MASON CITY — The City of Mason City will be hosting a public information meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the feasibility of a railroad grade separation either at South Illinois or South Kentucky Avenue.

City Engineer Mark Rahm says an engineering consultant from WHKS will present general information regarding a study of an overpass or underpass at each of those locations. Following the presentation, city staff and WHKS staff will be available to answer questions.

That meeting will take place from 5:30-7:00 PM in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

For the latest

Trending
Storm that caused damage in Mason City confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, three other tornadoes confirmed in listening area
Severe weather impacts north-central Iowa
Mason City 8th graders wins inaugural North Iowa Civics Bee
Kanawha cleans up after storm
Initial count now shows eight tornadoes Tuesday in Iowa
Connect With Us