Public information meeting Thursday evening on State Highway 122 between Pierce, Monroe Avenues in Mason City

MASON CITY — A public information meeting will be held tomorrow night to discuss the proposed improvements to State Highway 122 in Mason City between South Pierce and Monroe Avenues.

Mayor Bill Schickel says it’s one more chance for people to learn about and ask questions about the project. “If you travel that area or live in the neighborhood, it’s a great chance to look at the maps, to talk to our city engineers and representatives from the Iowa Department of Transportation to see what the plan is for that area in front of Mercy Hospital, upgrading the pedestrian area, the sidewalks, improved signalization and lighting and other things.”

The project is scheduled for a January 2025 bid letting, with construction occurring over the 2025 and 2026 construction seasons. The meeting will take place Thursday evening from 5:00-6:30 in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

Schickel made his comments during the "Ask the Mayor" program on KGLO earlier today.