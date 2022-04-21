Public information meeting held about overpass & underpass options over Canadian Pacific line in southeastern Mason City
MASON CITY — About 60 people attended a public information meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the feasibility of either an underpass on South Kentucky Avenue or an overpass on South Illinois Avenue at the crossing with the Canadian Pacific Railway.
The City of Mason City earlier this year hired WHKS to do a feasibility study of potential solutions at the two locations. Engineer Scott Sweet says the meeting was productive in trying to answer questions from the public and gauge their interest in which plan might be the best, or whether or not to do anything at all. “That’s really the purpose of this meeting is to get out and get the citizens the impacts that are going to do, and to get the information that we need for the city so they can make the decision of one or the other, or none.”
Whether the city chooses to do a project at the Kentucky or Illinois crossing, the cost is estimated to be in the range of $10-14 million. Sweet says there are a lot of challenges to doing an underpass on Kentucky, especially since they would need to create a 20-foot clearance under the railroad tracks. “At Kentucky, there are a lot more existing conditions that we have to deal with. We’ll need to do a lift station for the sanitary sewer, for the storm water, we’ll have to relocate the water. A lot of impacts that aren’t at Illinois. Then we’re having to deal with the railroad because we are actually in their right-of-way and we have to maintain their operations.”
Sweet says while construction of an overpass would mostly be out of the railroad’s right-of-way, there are also challenges with that proposal. “We have grades. We have a housing development. We learned tonight, which was a good thing why we have this meeting, someone was looking at building a 60-unit residential development. Those are things that we can learn from having these meetings, and that’s why it’s a great deal to get 50-60 people here. It’s great for the community and it’s great for the council to hear those comments, and for us as the people creating the feasibility study, to have that input that we may not have when we’re doing this.”
WHKS will continue to gather input and information about the potential of an overpass or underpass project and give a final presentation to the City Council at their July 19th meeting.