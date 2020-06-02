Public hearing set for hotel, convention center development agreement in Clear Lake’s Courtway Park
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved setting a June 15th public hearing date to consider a development agreement between the city and the developer who wants to place a hotel and convention center in the Courtway Park subdivision northeast of the intersection of Interstate 35 and State Highway 122.
JSM Investment LLC of Johnston plans to start construction by the end of the month of an 85-room, Marriott-branded hotel and an approximately 6000 square foot conference and event center on Lot Four of the subdivision. JSM would ultimately enter into a minimum assessment agreement in the amount of not less than $5 million in taxable valuation.
City Administrator Scott Flory says the economic development agreement if approved would include a forgivable loan, a tax rebate and incentives for completing the project. “The city would provide a forgivable loan to the developer in the amount not to exceed $1.2 million that would be funded from incremental property tax revenues. The city would also offer the developer an incremental property tax rebate for ten years in an amount not to exceed $1.5 million, with payments subject to annual appropriation by the city council. Additionally, $300,000 in incentive payments would be made available to the developer from urban renewal tax increment funds as well.”
Councilman Mike Callanan says he’s delighted to see this project moving forward despite the tough economic situation due to COVID-19. “I think it’s truly amazing that we’ve still got a project of this scope alive and hopefully well and moving forward. I think it speaks a lot of our city leadership. I think it speaks a tremendous amount of just the way people from the outside look at our community. Hopefully this thing will come together and down the road a year, we’ll be looking at a real nice facility that if things go real well, we can actually put 450 people in one room.”
The council last night also approved an amendment to the urban renewal area plan for the subdivision to allow for economic development incentives for the future project.