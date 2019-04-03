Public hearing scheduled for sale of Cerro Gordo County land to Kwik Star for second Mason City location
By KGLO News
Apr 3, 2019 @ 11:32 AM

MASON CITY —The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing for the sale of land owned by the county near the fairgrounds that would be developed into a convenience store.

Kwik Star is proposing to purchase the property near the corner of State Highway 122 and Eisenhower Avenue and develop it into their second Mason City store. That property is where the former Iowa State Patrol headquarters was located.

Kwik Star is currently constructing a store at 15th and South Federal and has been active in recent years in placing new convenience store locations in north-central Iowa, opening their Clear Lake store near I-35 in 2015 and last August opening a store in Garner on US Highway 18.

The Supervisors set their April 16th meeting for the public hearing.

