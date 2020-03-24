Public health officials say you should check on your neighbor, but keep social distancing practices in place
MASON CITY — With fewer people going out now due to the COVID-19 crisis, it’s a good idea to check up on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly.
CG Public Health spokeswoman Emily Dunbar says their department is stressing that people look out for their neighbors. “We’re from Iowa, we’re Iowa nice. Those who are most vulnerable really need others to look after them at this time. If you have your neighbor’s phone number and you know they are elderly or they have those special at-risk characteristics as far as being immuno-compromised, just pick up the phone and call them and see if they need anything as far as groceries or prescriptions, or if they just want someone to hear them and listen to them on their concerns. Just being a good neighbor is very important at this time.”
Dunbar says if you have to go over to your neighbor’s house, make sure you are continuing to practice social distancing skills. “If you don’t have their phone number and decide to go over there, please practice those social distancing measures. They might want to come up close to you, but take responsibility and maintain six feet, because we do not want to spread the virus more.”
For more information, you can contact the CG Public Health hotline at 494-3543, 494-3546, or 494-3547. If you are feeling ill with a fever, shortness of breath and cough, contact the MercyOne Health Line at 641-428-7777. You can also go online at cghealth.com