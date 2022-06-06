      Weather Alert

Proud Boys Charged With Seditious Conspiracy In Capitol Riot

Jun 6, 2022 @ 3:08pm

Associated Press= The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them.

All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

