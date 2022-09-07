Prosecutors recommend suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleads guilty to juvenile sexual abuse

MASON CITY — A suspended sentence is being recommended by prosecutors after a Mason City man’s guilty plea to a sexual abuse charge.

25-year-old Tavian Coleman was arrested in March after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female during November and December 2021. As part of the plea agreement, Coleman pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Court documents state that Coleman when sentenced will request a deferred judgment, the minimum civil penalty, and five years probation; while prosecutors will be requesting a prison term not to exceed ten years, fully suspended, along with a $1000 fine.

Coleman’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 24th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.