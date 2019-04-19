Prosecutors ask to drop charges against men accused in Mason City stabbing

MASON CITY — Prosecutors are requesting that charges against two men allegedly involved in a Mason City stabbing last month be dropped.

35-year-old Antoine Rodgers and 37-year-old Marvell Rodgers both of Mason City were charged with willful injury causing serious injury. The two are accused of stabbing 34-year-old Benny Montgomery on the night of March 22nd in the 1300 block of North Federal. Montgomery suffered multiple stab wounds to his back, face, stomach, chest and hand that required four surgeries.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office has filed a notice with the court that it would be appropriate to dismiss the case against both men without prejudice. That means charges could be once again filed against the defendants at a later date. Prosecutors say that decision was made after holding conversations with law enforcement, but no other explanation was given.