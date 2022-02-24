Proposed city budget for Clear Lake is $19.4 million, public hearings to be held in March
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council earlier this week reviewed the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The budget would be a total of $19.4 million, with $10.5 million in operating and maintenance expenses, $8 million in capital projects, and $850,000 in debt services.
City finance director Creighton Schmidt says there are a number of capital projects that are proposed in the budget. “The biggest one on this list is the East Main Avenue Phase 3, the last phase of the reconstruction project. We have the South 15th Street inclusive park and playground, that’s another big one. We have the Woodford site demo in there, so as we look towards what we’re going to do with the land next to the library, we have some money budgeted towards that. City Hall building improvements, some of those might be for safety more so than anything else.”
Schmidt says the city’s property tax rate will once again stay at $9.70 per $1000 assessed valuation, which makes it one of the lowest in the state. “We look at this with other cities with a population of over 4000. So we take those out, there’s 95 of those cities in Iowa, and Clear Lake had the fifth lowest city tax rate. So, definitely something to pause and be thankful for. When you look at the highest rates there, you’ll see that there are some cities that are over twice what we have. So again, something to celebrate and be thankful for that we are in that position as well as being able to maintain a very healthy financial position overall.”
The council at their March 7th meeting will conduct a public hearing to adopt the maximum property tax dollars resolution and adopt the preliminary budget. The council at their March 21st meeting will hold a public hearing to adopt the new budget.