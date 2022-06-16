      Weather Alert

Proposal raises tuition at state universities by more than 4%

Jun 16, 2022 @ 4:59am

DES MOINES — The Board of Regents will meet Monday and consider an increase in tuition and fees at the three state universities.

The Regents will hold the first reading of a proposal to raise tuition by 4.25% for in-state undergraduates. That translates to an increase of $355 at the University of Iowa,  $354 at Iowa State University, and $331 at the University of Northern Iowa.

The Board says the increase is needed after they requested an additional $15 million from the Iowa Legislature and lawmakers gave them a $5.5 million increase for the next year. ISU is asking for the largest increase in mandatory fees at $145, the U-I requests a $56 increase and UNI $27.

The proposed tuition increases come after the Board of Regents approved $50,000 dollar salary increases for the presidents of the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. The Board of Regents also approved deferred compensation packages for ISU president Wendy Winterstein, U-I president Barbara Wilson, UNI president Mark Nook, and Regents executive director Mark Braun.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man arrested on kidnapping charge
Suspended sentence for Mason City man guilty of shooting another person in the leg
Charles City woman charged with theft, prohibited acts involving a controlled substance
Medical marijuana maker MedPharm changes name
Ernst bill seeks to spur security talks among U.S. allies, to counter Iran
Connect With Us