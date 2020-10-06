Proposal made to rename Mason City school administration center after former superintendent, suffrage leader Carrie Chapman Catt
Carrie Chapman Catt in 1896 (source: Iowa State University Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics)
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board will consider a proposal to name the school district’s administration center after Carrie Chapman Catt, who prior to her becoming a leader in the women’s suffrage movement was a teacher and superintendent in the Mason City School District.
Lincoln Intermediate School vocal music teacher Ernie Reineke made the proposal to the school board during a workshop session on Monday night. He says he started learning more about Catt earlier this year and thought with this year being the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, it would be an appropriate honor. She had been a teacher here, then a female administrator, which was really uncommon in the 1800s. I was just very intrigued with that concept. Just with that whole thing and the centennial of it, her role nationally and internationally as a peacekeeper, and my room literally faces this building, all the dots and everything just kind of connected.”
Reineke says her only role in being an educator was during her time in Mason City. “I really like the idea that she is an internationally prominent person, but was a teacher here, and that she wasn’t a teacher outside of her time here. She went on then to go with Susan B. Anthony and her career.”
Reineke says naming the administration building after Catt would also bring some diversity when compared to the other named buildings in the district. “When you look at the list of school buildings that are named, except for Mason City High School, you have Garfield, Grant, Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Roosevelt, McKinley, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Madison, Wilson, Harding, Hoover and Adams, we’re lacking a little diversity in the naming of our buildings.Then I came along Carrie Lane Chapman Catt and thought ‘here’s a person that is from Charles City, went to what is now Iowa State where they named a building after her, and her first job was here, I thought that was really, really cool.”
The school board could consider changing the administration building’s name at a future meeting.
Catt’s name on an Iowa State University building has been the source of controversy this year as civil rights protestors have demanded the building’s name be changed, citing a highly disputed allegation that she once embraced white supremacy. Officials at the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State have said quotes surrounding that allegation are based on secondary sources and have challenged its factual basis.