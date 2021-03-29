Property taxes due Wednesday
MASON CITY — Property taxes are due by the end of the day on Wednesday.
The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright reminds taxpayers that the second half of real estate taxes and mobile home taxes are due on March 31st.
For those mailing in payments, the penalty is applied to payments based on the US Postal Service postmark on the face of the envelope dated April 1st or later. Wright recommends that you include the second half coupon attached to the statement and your cancelled check will serve as your receipt. Those wishing an additional receipt must enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
The courthouse is open if you want to drop your tax payment off, but due to social distancing, they are limiting customers to being six feet apart in the hallways and facemasks are required at the courthouse.
Customers can also use the new parking lot walk-up window to reduce the number of face-to-face visits. People can also pay their property taxes and motor vehicle renewals by heading to iowatreasurers.org.
If you have any questions, you can call the Treasurer’s Office at 641-421-3127 or email at [email protected]